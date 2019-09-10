The Directions Alternative Program at Howard S. Billings High School in Chateauguay has been reinstated.

The program is designed to help students who are at risk of not graduating pass their classes in a smaller and more focused classroom environment. Parents and students were informed of the decision at a meeting on Monday night.

The program was initially pulled for the 2019-2020 school year because of budgetary and staffing concerns. Twenty-two students in Grades 10 and 11 will now have access to two teachers as well as special education technicians.

The program is surviving for this school year, but its future is not certain.

“Annually the alternatives program will be looked at in consultation with the staff, the administration and the governing board in order to see if it will continue each year,” said New Frontiers School Board Director General Rob Buttars.