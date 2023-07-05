The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal will return in early June; there will be 24 races in 2024

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix will take place from June 7 to 9, 2024, motorsport's premier series revealed as it unveiled its calendar for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

"The 24 stages of the 2024 season will take a big step towards regionalizing the calendar," F1 wrote on its official Twitter account, adding the calendar for next season.

But this will clearly not be the case for the Canadian Grand Prix, a North American stopover inserted between two events held on European soil.

The Canadian Grand Prix will be the ninth round of the season and will be presented one week after the Monaco Grand Prix. The Spanish Grand Prix will follow the Montreal event from June 21 to 23.

Concerned about its ecological footprint, F1 has already drawn up a plan with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, and to get there the series is considering a number of avenues -- including regionalizing the calendar to reduce the distances travelled during the championship.

For his part, the promoter of the Canadian Grand Prix promotor François Dumontier, has always been clear about his intentions to keep the Montreal race in early June, not least because of the realities of the Canadian climate.

The Canadian Grand Prix is not the only anomaly on the 2024 calendar. The Miami Grand Prix, the sixth round of the season due to take place from May 3 to 5, has also been squeezed in between the Chinese Grand Prix (April 19-21) and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (May 17-19).

The true North American segment will instead consist of four races, beginning with the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, from Oct. 18-20. The Mexican Grand Prix (Oct. 25-27), the Brazilian Grand Prix (Nov. 1-3), and the Las Vegas Grand Prix (Nov. 21-23) will complete the sequence.

The 23rd stop of the campaign will take place in Qatar, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, and the season will close with the presentation of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, from Dec. 6 to 8.

The Canadian Grand Prix took place from June 16 to 18 this season. The race, the eighth of the season, was won by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.