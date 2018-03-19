The Broadway Musical "ShreK"
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 2:54PM EDT
Lindsay Place High School Presents
The Broadway Musical "ShreK"
Thursday Mar 22, 7:30, Friday Mar 23, 7:30
and Saturday Mar 24, 2:00 and 7:30
111 Broadview, Pointe Claire
Tickets are Adults $16, Seniors $14 and students $8
