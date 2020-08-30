MONTREAL -- The body of a man was discovered in the rubble of a Victoriaville fire on Sunday morning.

A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said the fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning in a residential building on Desire Rd.

The fire spread to another building and 17 people had to be evacuated. Of those, a dozen were being taken care of by the Red Cross.

Police would not give information on the victim's identity, except to say he was in his 30s.

The Personal Crimes Investigation Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.