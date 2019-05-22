Featured Video
The Big Give
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:32AM EDT
Date: June 1st, 2019
Place: Fairview Alliance Chruch, 220 rue Hyman, D.D.O
Time: 11:00 AM to 14:00
The Big Give is a time for the church to give back to the community. Free B.B.Q, free car wash, free face painting, everything is free on that day.
For more information, please contact the church secretary at 514-684-0156
