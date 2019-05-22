Date: June 1st, 2019

Place: Fairview Alliance Chruch, 220 rue Hyman, D.D.O

Time: 11:00 AM to 14:00

The Big Give is a time for the church to give back to the community. Free B.B.Q, free car wash, free face painting, everything is free on that day.

For more information, please contact the church secretary at 514-684-0156