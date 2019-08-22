Name: The Beat of the Street

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019

Time: 7:30pm

Address: Place des Arts - Théâtre Maisonneuve260 boul. de Maisonneuve Ouest, Montreal, QC H2X 1Y9

Description: The Beat of The Street is a non-stop musical production featuring over 50 artists, including a live band and the vocal harmony sounds of a gospel choir. Performances will include some of the all-time greatest Motown, R&B and Soul Classics.

This finger snappin', foot stompin', hand clappin' extravaganza will benefit women's health services at the Jewish General Hospital's Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gyn-Oncology. A partial tax receipt for 50% of the value of your ticket will be issued to you 4-6 weeks following the show.

Ticket link: https://bit.ly/2YCHFzp

Organization name: Jewish General Hospital Foundation

Contact info: Mary Etzitian metzitian@jgh.mcgill.ca 514-340-8222 x23986