The arson squad is investigating a torched car in St-Henri
CTV News Montreal
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 10:42AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 3:11PM EDT
The arson squad is investigating a car fire in St-Henri.
The car was in flames in the middle of the road early Friday morning on Walnut Street. The vehicle was destroyed.
Some other cars nearby were also damaged.
