The advance polls open Friday for the federal election
Elections materials are displayed at the Elections Canada distribution centre as workers prepare shipments in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 6:56AM EDT
MONTREAL -- With the final debate over, Canadians can head to the polls this Thanksgiving weekend in order to cast an early ballot.
Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Early voters can only cast ballots at their assigned polling station. They can find that address by checking their Voter Information Card or the Elections Canada website.
Voters will have to bring along proof of their identity.
Election day is Monday, Oct. 21, and polls will be open for 12 hours that day.
