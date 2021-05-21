MONTREAL -- It’s like surfing, but without a wave to push you. One of the sports world's newest crazes, electric surfboards, have arrived in Quebec and one shop is hoping it'll catch on quickly.

The electric surfboard moves like a skateboard or snowboard, but it needs much less momentum from the person on it, explains Tommy Goyette, a partner in Ecosurf Canada, near St-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Most of all, it's very, very fast: people can zip along on flat water at speeds of up to 45 kilometres.

“That's a luxury toy for adults that want to live something new,” said Goyette.

The new watersport experience is for thrill-seekers, he knows, and with extra cash.

The shop is selling and renting Onean electric surfboards, made in Spain and available in three models.

One, the Manta, is a slower, stable, family-type board. The Carver Twin, meanwhile, is a zippy electric board with one lithium battery. The fastest board, the Carver X, has two batteries and looks like it’s made for experts.

“It's more like a wake board with jets, and you have a Bluetooth control in your hand so you can gauge the power," said Francois Lebaron of Ecosurf.

"Jump on the board, push the power toggle and it's super easy to use.”

The batteries do the work, and the rider only has to balance -- but that takes practice.

Surfer and watersports enthusiast Stephanie Emond took a few falls into the Richelieu River on her first try, she said.

“It takes some getting used to,” she said, though still smiling.

"We give a full training to people when they come here and want to try the experience,” Goyette said.

The shop also insists on helmets and life-jackets for all They also insist on a helmet and life-jacket for all newbies trying out the boards.

The surfboards are also equipped with an automatic shut-off in case of a spill.

“If I fall, the board stops completely," said Goyette. "Automatically, it's going to shut down and not fly off somewhere."

Don't expect that adrenaline to come cheap, though. Ecosurf’s rentals run from $100 to $150 an hour, and if you want to buy a board, prices start at $9,000 each.

Still, after a year of enforced boredom, the shop is hoping that now is the electric surfboard's moment to take off.