Texting while driving a bigger problem than ever, CAA survey reveals
Texting at the wheel
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 7:44AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 29, 2017 7:45AM EST
A survey indicates that most Canadians believe that the problem of texting while driving is getting worse despite police surveillance and numerous awareness campaigns.
In a CAA survey conducted in November of this year, 83 per cent of respondents said they believe text messaging while driving is a bigger problem than it was three years ago.
According to the survey, 96 per cent of respondents said that car drivers who text while driving pose a threat to road safety and that it is as big a concern as drinking and driving.
CAA also states that other forms of distraction are of growing concern to respondents: e-mails while driving, motorists who talk on cell phones, and those who speak or interact with vehicle-embedded technologies.
Over 2000 Canadians were surveyed.
"Despite anti-texting laws passed by all provinces and multi-year awareness campaigns, drivers still do not seem to understand the message," CAA's senior strategic manager said in a statement.
