

The Canadian Press





A survey indicates that most Canadians believe that the problem of texting while driving is getting worse despite police surveillance and numerous awareness campaigns.

In a CAA survey conducted in November of this year, 83 per cent of respondents said they believe text messaging while driving is a bigger problem than it was three years ago.

According to the survey, 96 per cent of respondents said that car drivers who text while driving pose a threat to road safety and that it is as big a concern as drinking and driving.

CAA also states that other forms of distraction are of growing concern to respondents: e-mails while driving, motorists who talk on cell phones, and those who speak or interact with vehicle-embedded technologies.

Over 2000 Canadians were surveyed.

"Despite anti-texting laws passed by all provinces and multi-year awareness campaigns, drivers still do not seem to understand the message," CAA's senior strategic manager said in a statement.