Texting while behind the wheel, speeding and impaired driving the target of police operation
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:39AM EDT
Quebec provincial police will be on the highway Thursday in a major operation to curb speeding, using phones while driving and being impaired behind the wheel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MONTREAL -- From Rimouski to Longueuil, Surete du Quebec (SQ) provincial police officers are carrying out a major road safety operation on the Jean-Lesage highway on Thursday.
More than 80 police officers will be present as part of Operation ONC Distraction on the major roadway, which covers part of the territory of the SQ.
During the operation, police will ensure compliance with the Highway Safety Code and the Criminal Code in order to avoid risky behaviour and increase the safety of road users.
The police will respond to the main causes of accidents, which are speed, cell phone use while driving and driving impaired by alcohol and drugs.
The Controle routier Quebec will also participate.