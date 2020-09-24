MONTREAL -- From Rimouski to Longueuil, Surete du Quebec (SQ) provincial police officers are carrying out a major road safety operation on the Jean-Lesage highway on Thursday.

More than 80 police officers will be present as part of Operation ONC Distraction on the major roadway, which covers part of the territory of the SQ.

During the operation, police will ensure compliance with the Highway Safety Code and the Criminal Code in order to avoid risky behaviour and increase the safety of road users.

The police will respond to the main causes of accidents, which are speed, cell phone use while driving and driving impaired by alcohol and drugs.

The Controle routier Quebec will also participate.