Tesla facing two class action lawsuits in Quebec

Two judgments authorizing class action lawsuits against automaker Tesla in Canada have been handed down by the Quebec Superior Court.

Law firms in Montreal and Granby confirmed on Wednesday that the suits were approved last September.

In the first case, vehicles affected include Tesla models 3 and Y manufactured since Jan. 1, 2018.

The plaintiff alleges there are premature paint deterioration problems.

To date, more than 25,000 Tesla models 3 and Y vehicles have been sold in Quebec.

In the second case, the plaintiff accuses Tesla of not providing a premium connectivity service that is supposed to be included with the purchase of all Tesla-branded cars sold between July 1, 2018 and May 18, 2020.

Tesla allegedly charged owners a connectivity fee to continue accessing the service or terminated it for anyone who refused to pay.

The lawyers point out that the premium service is free of charge as of May 2020 for these vehicles.

CBG Avocats in Montreal and CBL Avocats in Granby invite anyone who has owned or still owns a Tesla car covered by one of these authorized class actions to contact the attorneys.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2023.