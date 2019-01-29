

CTV Montreal





Drivers for Teo Taxi were surprised to show up at their headquarters on Tuesday morning only to be told they would not be working.

The drivers, who begin their shifts at 4 a.m., arrived to pick up their cars only to be told by security guards that they would not be driving today.

"It's been almost two years that I've been working for this company. Finally I get here at 4 a.m., I go to grab a vehicle. [A guard says] Sir, come and see me. There is no work today. Everybody go home. Why? I don't know," said one driver.

Taxelco, the parent company of Teo Taxi, said it will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to explain what is happening.

A few days ago sources reported that Taxelco, founded by businessman Alexandre Taillefer, was preparing for restructuring and would be under the protection of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

About a year ago the Caisse he Depot along with the FTQ investment fund, along with Fondaction CSN and the XPND Capital fund, injected $ 17 million into Taxelco as part of a new round of financing to purchase new vehicles and to hire new staff.

Taxelco also received $ 9.5 million in grants from various government departments, and the previous Liberal government gave a green light to a loan of $4 million.

The majority shareholder of Taxelco is XPND Croissance Fonds, which is part of XPND Capital, where Alexandre Taillefer is a senior partner.