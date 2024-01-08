MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Tentative agreement reached between Air Transat, flight attendants' union

    An Air Transat Airbus A321 generates contrails as it approaches for landing in Lisbon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Armando Franca An Air Transat Airbus A321 generates contrails as it approaches for landing in Lisbon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Armando Franca

    An agreement in principle has been reached between Air Transat and the union representing the airline's 2,100 flight attendants, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced Sunday evening.

    In a press release, the union said several general union meetings will be held over the next few days to present the tentative agreement to the flight attendants.

    Union members will then vote.

    The collective agreement for flight attendants based at Montreal (YUL) and Toronto (YYZ) airports expired on Oct. 31, 2022, with negotiations beginning some six months later.

    An agreement in principle was reached between the parties on Dec. 14 as the threat of a strike loomed on Jan. 3.

    The strike did not happen, but 98.1 per cent of union members rejected the agreement in principle just before Christmas, saying the wage increases were insufficient.

    CUPE said it would not comment on the agreement until its members saw it.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2024. 

