Tenants' rights groups call on Quebec to shorten rental board delays
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 5:58PM EDT
Tenants’ rights groups are again calling on Quebec to reform the Regie du logement to deal with excessive delays at the rental board.
A new study followed 49 tenants and families who took their complaints about mouldy, dirty apartments to the rental board.
The minimum wait for a first hearing was almost a year, and it was more than three years until the necessary repairs were carried out.
By then, most tenants had moved.
Community organizer Cathy Inouye or Project Genesis talks about the study and the struggles for Quebec tenants.
Watch the video above for the interview.
