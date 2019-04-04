

CTV Montreal





The day after Quebec's housing minister tabled legislation to update the rental board, tenants groups say the legislation will not do enough.

The board holds hearings from tenants and landlords concerning challenges with rental properties, and although the number of cases it sees has dropped by 10,000 over the past 15 years, the delay to be seen has increased.

Hans Brouillette of CORPIQ, the Real Estate Owners Corporation of Quebec, said it now takes an average of 13 months from when a complaint is filed to a case being heard.

He said it's not uncommon for a tenant to have left a building before the complaint about a rent increase or similar matter has been handled.

Upon learning of this Housing Minister Andrée Laforest tabled legislation that would hire more judges and staff for the Board, and increase the powers of staff members. She anticipated this would cut the wait time to two months.

Meanwhile tenants' rights groups said Laforest missed an opportunity to level the playing field, saying landlords win the vast majority of cases.

They point out that 60% of complaints are for late payment of rent or for eviction notices, and called for improved rent control for tenants.

Daniel Crespo, member of the Association of Progressive Jurists, said there should be more changes to the civil code.

"What actually guides the judges is the Civil Code of Quebec, the chapter about housing rental, and over there we have 39 years of practice. I think the experts know what to change but I don't think we have the political will," said Crespo.