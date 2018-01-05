

CTV Montreal





More Montreal tenants came forward on Friday to accuse a landlord of not properly heating their homes during the city’s recent cold weather.

Velda King has lived in the NDG building for the past 40 years. The 85-year-old, who suffers from arthritis, said there have been times when the building has been cold, but never anything like the past two weeks.

“It’s affecting my health, because I have to go to the hospital next month for surgery,” she said.

After her complaints to the landlord went unheeded, King purchased three heaters for her apartment – two in the bedroom and one in the living room.

Her next-door neighbour, who asked not to be identified as they fear retaliation by the landlord, said they called city inspectors and filed a complaint with the Regie du Logement as their apartment temperature has gone as low as 12 Celsius. The legal minimum temperature an apartment must be heated to in Quebec is 21 Celsius.

Another tenant said the landlord had come by to install more insulation but they are still concerned about its effectiveness.

“My bedroom was so cold I couldn’t sleep there at all,” they said. “I had to sleep in my living room and, to be warm, I had to have my oven on all night and I had to keep my small heater burning all night.”C

The landlord didn’t reply to multiple requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the Cote-des-Neiges-NDG borough said there are five inspectors assigned to investigating complaints and a landlord found to be inadequately heating their properties could face fines of up to $1,800 per apartment per day.

Regie spokesperson Denis Miron said tenants have several avenues of recourse.

“The tenant may file an application to the Regie to get a court order to compel the landlord to respect his obligation,” he said. “If the tenant has to stay somewhere else, he has the right to be reimbursed for all the reasonable expenses he made.”

King and her neighbours are not alone. Over the past week, CTV Montreal has reported on several other tenants and business owners who said their landlords have failed to properly heat their buildings in recent weeks, when temperatures have dipped well into the negative twenties.