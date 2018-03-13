

CTV Montreal





Police want the public's help in locating a missing ten-year-old boy.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen at noon on Monday when he left home to go to a friend's house. He never arrived.

Ariel is 140 cm tall and weighs 40 kg (4'7", 88 lbs). He has black hair, black eyes, dark skin and speaks French.

He was wearing a black hooded coat, grey pants, and yellow shoes.

He often plays at Marselin-Wilson Park along Acadie Blvd., and is also known to frequent the youth centre in Mesy Park in Cartierville, as well as the Galeries Normandie mall at the corner of de Salaberry St. and Highway 15.

Anyone with information about Ariel is urged to call police at 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.