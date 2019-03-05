

CTV Montreal





Fire forced ten people - and at least two infants - from their homes around noon Tuesday.

It broke out in a three-storey residential and commercial building at the corner of St-Denis and Rosemont.

When a crew of approximately 70 firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread from the second floor to the roof.

Firefighters say no one was injured but the four apartments and a printing business on the ground floor were heavily damaged.

An STM bus was brought in to house the newly-homeless tenants.

It took over two hours to get the fire under control.

The fire appears to have started accidentally, but caused upwards of $300,000 of damage, firefighters said.