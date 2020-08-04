MONTREAL -- Heads up drivers heading to or from the South Shore next week: the corporation in charge of the Champlain Bridge is warning that Marie-Victorin Blvd. West near the bridge will be closed for one night.

According to a statement from the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridge Corporation, the road will be entirely closed at the bridge and will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rome and Turenne.

The closures will be in effect from 11 p.m. On Aug. 11 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 12. A detour will be established on nearby roads.