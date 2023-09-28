Temporary immigration is 'minoritizing' French in Quebec, says PQ

The Parti Québécois (PQ) maintains that the sharp rise in temporary immigration is "arranging" the "minorization" of the French language in Quebec, the day after the new Statistics Canada data was published.

According to the data, the number of temporary immigrants to Quebec jumped by almost 50 per cent in one year, from 322,000 to 471,000, between July 2022 and July 2023.

In response, the Coalition Avenier Québec government admitted its surprise and called on the federal government to "wake up" to Quebec's capacity to receive immigrants.

"Awareness? No, it's going to take something more energetic than that," denounced PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé at a press scrum Thursday morning.

"I'm saying that we're adapting our minority status, particularly in terms of language," he continued, wanting to use "less catastrophic words" than the "Louisianization" evoked by François Legault during last year's election campaign.

He recalled the CAQ leader's statements that it would be "suicidal" to raise the annual threshold above 50,000 new arrivals.

"Quebec does not have the capacity to welcome 471,000 temporary immigrants, whether in terms of housing, school places or public services," argued Bérubé.