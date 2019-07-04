A public meeting Thursday night in Pointe-Claire on re-building in flood zones was so crowded police were called in.

The meeting at the Holiday Inn Suites Hotel was held by the Quebec Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and was one of 23 held at the same time across the province to take comments from the public as a new updated flood zone map is prepared for implementation in mid-July.

The map is crucial as it determines who can rebuild after flood damage and which areas are now considered to be in flood zones even if in some cases they never experienced a flood.

But officials on hand were hard-pressed to make many in the crowd feel satisfied. They told flood victims and others they could not answer many basic questions, for example about whether or not residents would be reimbursed for an expert analysis of their homes. They could not say if people in zones now considered to be in flood zones would be able to appeal. There were jeers when a person complained that none of the information on jumbo screens was in English and he was told it was because of Bill 101.

The information collected from the regional meetings is supposed to be reviewed by officials as they prepare the next version of the map. More information will be available Friday on the ministry’s website





