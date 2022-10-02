Temperatures expected to drop near freezing in Quebec overnight

It is officially time to get out the jackets and zip up.

Frost advisories were issued for the Greater Montreal Area and regions across Quebec on Sunday as temperatures are expected to drop close to freezing overnight.

"Conditions will remain favourable for the development of frost overnight Monday night and may remain so overnight Tuesday night," wrote Environment and Climate Change Canada in its advisory. "Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

The frost advisory stretches from eastern Ontario to Matane, Que.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Tuesday.