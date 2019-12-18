MONTREAL -- Montrealers are waking up to some pretty mild temperatures Wednesday with the mercury hovering around -3 degrees Celcius all morning.

It won’t last though, warns Environment Canada, so you might want to bundle up.

By the afternoon, the temperature will dip down to -15 degrees Celcius with blowing snow and winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

About five centimetres of snow is anticipated to fall.

Overnight, the weather agency states conditions are expected to continue to plummet to -24 degrees Celcius, making for a pretty chilly Thursday morning wake-up.