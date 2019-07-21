

The Canadian Press





Temperatures in Montreal have cooled off after a sweltering weekend of high humidity and thunderstorms that affected sporting events, caused localized flooding, and sent people flocking to local pools to beat the heat.

Montrealers can expect a high of 24 on Monday following two days where temperatures reached into the mid 30s. A chance of showers is forecasted for the afternoon, but the sun will be out over the rest of the week.

In Toronto, residents braved long lineups to cool down in one the city's pools on Saturday as temperatures soared to 34 C, while Woodbine racetrack announced it was taking extra measures to protect the horses racing on the Saturday card.

The weather was also a big factor in Saturday's Montreal Alouettes game, where halftime was extended by 20 minutes as humidex values reached 41 C.

But a spokeswoman for the regional health department says that so far there has been no reports of heat-related deaths in Montreal, compared to last year's death toll of 66.

Brabant says that's likely because last year's heat wave lasted several days longer, and the effects of high temperatures build up in the body over time.

Things will heat up again towards the end of the week with a forecasted high of 31 on Friday.