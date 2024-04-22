Teens driving stolen vehicle charged after Quebec police seize guns, drugs in traffic stop

Two teens are facing charges after Quebec provincial police (SQ) pulled over two vehicles, one of which was reported stolen, and found illegal firearms in them.

The SQ reports that officers received a call around 10 p.m. on Friday night about two vehicles travelling at high speeds on Highway 40 in Montreal.

The vehicles were intercepted at Cote-de-Liesse Highay (A-520).

"After checking, the police found that one of the vehicles had been reported stolen," the SQ said.

Six people were arrested and police seized two firearms, some ammunition and narcotics, according to the SQ news release.

The 17-year-old males appeared in court on firearm possession charges on Saturday, and the four others (aged between 17 and 20) were released.