GRENVILLE-SUR-LA-ROUGE, QUE. -- A winter outing with friends turned to tragedy on Saturday night in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, in the Laurentians about an hour northwest of Montreal.

A young man, aged 19, was killed when his three-ski sled, tied by a rope to a snowmobile, was involved in an accident with a second snowmobile.

The tragedy occurred around 10:15 p.m., near Route 327 which crosses the municipality.

"The victim was seated on a three-ski sled, which was towed by a snowmobile using a rope. At one point, the victim fell from the three-ski sled and was struck by a second snowmobile traveling behind him," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Stephane Tremblay. "There were resuscitation maneuvers that were performed on the victim, but his death was declared in the hospital."

Police interviewed the two boys accompanying the victim, both minors.

"There are two other young men, 16 and 17, who were encountered by investigators following this fatal collision. They have been released and the investigation continues," said Tremblay.

It will be up to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) to determine whether charges of dangerous or negligent driving could be laid.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021.