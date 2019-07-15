Featured Video
Teenager rescued from waters off park in Pointe-aux-Trembles
Montreal police are at the scene where a teenager fell into the St. Lawrence River. (image: Amanda Kline / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 3:57PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 4:04PM EDT
A teenaged boy has been rescued from the St. Lawrence River after falling into the waters off the east side of the island of Montreal.
The incident happened Monday afternoon at Fort-de-Pointe-aux-Trembles Park in Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Reports say the teen is in critical condition.
Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said it appears to be accidental, but would not provide more details at the moment.
More to come.
