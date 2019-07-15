

CTV Montreal Staff





A teenaged boy has been rescued from the St. Lawrence River after falling into the waters off the east side of the island of Montreal.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at Fort-de-Pointe-aux-Trembles Park in Pointe-aux-Trembles.



Reports say the teen is in critical condition.

Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said it appears to be accidental, but would not provide more details at the moment.



More to come.