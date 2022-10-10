Teenager killed and 3 critically injured in crash east of Montreal

A car crash with four young people on board caused one death and three injuries, Sunday evening, an hour east of Montreal.

Police say the victim is an 18-year-old man.

He was trapped in the car after the impact and had to be extricated using the jaws of life to be taken to hospital.

The other three occupants of the car, aged 16 to 19, were also transported to the hospital.

Police confirmed Monday morning that the other three youth are in critical condition in the hospital.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that the accident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Route 239 in Saint-Robert, a few kilometres southeast of Sorel-Tracy. The driver of the car lost control in a curve before crashing; the car then rolled over a few times before leaving the road.

Police are considering the excessive speed hypothesis to explain the tragedy. Accident reconstruction experts have launched an investigation.

Route 239 was closed for a few hours to allow for a thorough investigation of the accident site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2022.