Teenager killed and 3 critically injured in crash east of Montreal
A car crash with four young people on board caused one death and three injuries, Sunday evening, an hour east of Montreal.
Police say the victim is an 18-year-old man.
He was trapped in the car after the impact and had to be extricated using the jaws of life to be taken to hospital.
The other three occupants of the car, aged 16 to 19, were also transported to the hospital.
Police confirmed Monday morning that the other three youth are in critical condition in the hospital.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that the accident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Route 239 in Saint-Robert, a few kilometres southeast of Sorel-Tracy. The driver of the car lost control in a curve before crashing; the car then rolled over a few times before leaving the road.
Police are considering the excessive speed hypothesis to explain the tragedy. Accident reconstruction experts have launched an investigation.
Route 239 was closed for a few hours to allow for a thorough investigation of the accident site.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2022.
With reporting from CTV News Montreal.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with high inflation
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse, grooming allegations
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
'We still have the board to change': More change needed at top of Hockey Canada, critics say
Andrea Skinner announced on Saturday that she would be stepping down as director and interim chair of the board at Hockey Canada in the wake of fleeing sponsors and pressure from politicians for change in the organization's leadership — but advocates say that while this is a step forward, more change is needed at the top.
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
When you eat may dictate how hungry you are, study says
We all know that eating later in the day isn't good for our waistlines, but why? A new study weighed in on that question by comparing people who ate the same foods -- but at different times in the day.
'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. Now, the national-award-winning singer his celebrating his 50-year career by releasing a new album of jazz standards.
Toronto
-
SIU called in after man shot following 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a male was shot and seriously injured late Sunday night in Vaughan following an 'interaction' with police officers.
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday
Here is a list of what will be open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday.
Atlantic
-
Over 5,500 customers without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks after Fiona hit the region
More than 5,500 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
-
Uncertainity around World Juniors sparks mixed reception
It's not unusual to see young players attending an early Sunday morning hockey practice at Riverview's Byron Dobson Arena – young players with dreams of someday representing their country.
London
-
First-degree murder charge laid in connection to missing Sarnia, Ont. woman’s death
A man from Sarnia has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was previously reported missing earlier this week, Sarnia police say.
-
Kincardine kidney fundraiser surpasses $100,000 goal
Christopher Pennington was 11 when he was diagnosed with kidney disease. It meant an end to a lot of the activities he loved, but he didn’t get down.
-
London police dogs make the grade during national training seminar
During a national canine unit training seminar held over the weekend, several police dogs proved that no job is too “ruff” for the furriest members of the London Police Service.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover a body from Lake Nipissing near Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday they have discovered a body in the western arm of Lake Nipissing, in St. Charles, east of Sudbury.
-
Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse, grooming allegations
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
-
Cruise ship industry basking in banner year for Great Lakes
Analysts say it was a banner year for the cruise ship industry in the Great Lakes, which saw more tourists come to northeastern Ontario than ever before. Those numbers are expected to grow in the coming years as foreign visitors look to experience what the area has to offer.
Calgary
-
Three people in hospital following Marlborough house fire
A house fire in the northeast community of Marlborough sent three people to hospital early Sunday morning.
-
Hillhurst park named in honour of ‘lovable’ homeless Calgarian
A Calgary green space was renamed Sunday to honour a local man who experienced homelessness.
-
'End of an era': Silver Inn Restaurant closes doors
A staple Chinese restaurant in Calgary that helped create ginger beef has closed its doors after 47 years.
Kitchener
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
Local pets and their owners get spooky on Thanksgiving weekend
A chance to play pet dress-up in Kitchener is also benefiting a cat shelter in the city.
-
Takeout turkey looking more appealing as inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner
The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner is on the rise according to Statistics Canada, which may have some considering forgoing the cooking and cleanup altogether.
Vancouver
-
From floods to drought: Unpredictability of climate change challenges B.C. farmers
As unseasonable hot and dry conditions persist across B.C., a third-generation farmer from Abbotsford says it's getting harder to predict when to plant and harvest crops.
-
What's happening with Vancouver's Broadway subway?
Construction on Vancouver's Broadway subway line is taking a major step forward thanks to two massive machines named Phyllis and Elsie, according to the province.
-
Thousands gather in Vancouver amid ongoing protests over Mahsa Amini's death in Iran
Thousands gathered in Vancouver for the fourth straight week in support of protests that erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini.
Edmonton
-
Girls hit gridiron for Edmonton league’s first all-girl flag football tournament
Girls’ flag football is a growing sport and the Edmonton Metro League held its first girls’ tournament on Saturday.
-
Hours-long dispute in Hazeldean resolved peacefully, man facing assault charges: EPS
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening people, then barricading himself in a south-central Edmonton home Saturday afternoon.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
Windsor
-
Ride-share driver charged following alleged sexual assault
A 42-year-old man from Windsor has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a ride-share in the early morning hours of Sunday, Windsor police say.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a man died from his injuries following an altercation with another man on Friday afternoon.
-
What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Here's a list of what's open and closed in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 10.
Regina
-
Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving weekend in Regina
Thanksgiving has come to the Queen City. Here's what's open and what's closed this holiday Monday in Regina.
-
'It makes my day': Regina microchip clinics enable pets and owners to reunite
With the winter season just weeks away, pet adoption agencies are encouraging residents to get their pet’s microchipped.
-
Police deploy Taser during incident in northwest Regina
Officers of the Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or Taser during a self-harm incident early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 levels on the rise as Ottawa residents gather for Thanksgiving
With COVD-19 levels climbing in the capital, Ottawa Public Health is asking people to rethink their Thanksgiving plans, even suggesting taking the traditional dinner outdoors as one option.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Collision between semi and SUV sends two to hospital: Saskatoon fire
Saskatoon emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision between a semi and SUV in the area of 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive Friday night.