Teenager killed after crashing and flipping his vehicle in Quebec's Laurentians
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is investigating a single-vehicle fatal road accident that occurred in Brownsburg-Chatham, in Quebec's Laurentians, after a teenage driver crashed and flipped several times.
Emergency services were called around 3:45 a.m. to Montée Saint-Philippe where the crash occurred.
"According to the first information, the driver lost control of his vehicle before doing one or more rollovers. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was alone and was transported to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.
No other vehicle was involved, and authorities had no immediate hypothesis to explain the tragedy.
"Currently, all hypotheses are being studied (...) A police officer in collision investigation was on the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding this sad event," said Bernard.
The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 4, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
BREAKING | Woman with dementia abducted in Winnipeg found safe: police
A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning has been found safe, police say.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tests positive for COVID-19
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, the man at the helm of the federal government's response to COVID-19, announced on Saturday morning that he has tested positive.
Two future kings set to honour Elizabeth at Jubilee concert
Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking her 70 years on the throne.
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95
Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was known the world over as the original Gerber baby, has died. She was 95.
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices expected to soar to new high this weekend
Gas prices are set to rise to a new record high yet again in Ontario.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 671, ICU admissions near 100
The number of people with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 671 as ICU admissions linked to the virus get closer to the 100 mark.
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians feel inflation crunch as gas goes up more than 5 cents
Another nickel and a half increase greeted motorists at gas stations in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
Drive-in movie theatre to open in Halifax later this month
Halifax will soon be home to the largest drive-in east of Montreal. The new Speedway Drive-in will be located in the grandstand parking lot at Scotia Speedworld, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
London
-
Road reopened after police presence at Rectory and Hamilton Saturday
The road has since reopened at Hamilton Road and Rectory Street following an active police incident that a witness told CTV News London involved a gun.
-
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
London airport in the spotlight as filming for new movie takes place Saturday
Lights, camera, action! London International Airport will be in the spotlight over the weekend as a new movie is being filmed on location.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian grocery chain phasing out plastic bags
Canadian grocery store chain Metro is doing away with single-use plastic bags this year and locations in Sault Ste. Marie are getting a head start.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
-
People vote for change in the Timmins riding
Reaction from the Timmins community as the riding votes for change in a major election upset.
Calgary
-
Calgary crews respond to 2-alarm fire in northwest community
Less than 24 hours after a two-alarm fire tore through three homes on Friday, Calgary fire crews were called once more to the northwest community of Evanston.
-
No winner in $70M lottery, but $700K jackpot drawn in Calgary
There were no winners in Friday's LOTTO MAX jackpot, which offered a $70M grand prize plus 43 million-dollar prizes, but few tickets bought in Calgary will be bringing smiles to their owner's faces.
-
Calgary home destroyed in early morning fire
Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Wanted man considered armed and dangerous arrested in Uptown Waterloo
Hours after releasing a photo of a man considered armed and dangerous, Waterloo regional police say they arrested a man at a licenced establishment in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Vancouver
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortages
A Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
Birthday lottery win enables Metro Vancouver family to buy their first home
In yet another example of a lack of affordable housing in the Vancouver area, it took winning a lottery prize for a family to purchase their first home.
-
Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt homicide, police say
Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Port Moody, B.C., resident Trina Hunt.
Edmonton
-
Power boaters asked to stay off North Saskatchewan River due to low water levels
Boaters using motorized craft are being told to stay off the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton emergency crews as water levels remain extremely low.
-
Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test
Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Stampeders improved to 2-0 in pre-season play Friday night with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks.
-
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Ukraine is now losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. By way of comparison, just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968 during the Vietnam War's deadliest year for U.S. forces.
Windsor
-
'It’s a hate crime': Police investigating theft, vandalism of pride flags at Windsor-Essex public schools
Police are looking for information regarding the theft and vandalism of pride flags at four public schools in Windsor-Essex, just days after they were raised to mark Pride month.
-
Shots fired at Riverside Drive home in Tecumseh, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an unknown person with a gun allegedly fired multiple rounds at an occupied home on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh Thursday night.
-
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Regina
-
Death at Wascana Lake currently being investigated: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a death in Wascana Lake.
-
Nurses more likely to quit in next 3 years, health worker survey finds
A new survey of health care workers finds almost one out every four nurses plan to leave their jobs in the next three years -- an alarming finding given the nursing shortages already affecting most provinces.
-
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Ukraine is now losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. By way of comparison, just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968 during the Vietnam War's deadliest year for U.S. forces.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa motorists paying new record price at the pumps
Prices jumped five cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight to 211.9 cents a litre.
-
4,400 customers briefly lose power in Stittsville area
Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in Stittsville, affecting more than 4,400 customers Saturday morning.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Saskatoon
-
1 dead, 4 charged following Cumberland House Cree Nation standoff
A man is dead following a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.
-
Graduating Indigenous students at U of S honoured ahead of convocation
More than 60 Indigenous students at the University of Saskatchewan were honoured at a ceremony on Friday ahead of their convocation next week.
-
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Ukraine is now losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. By way of comparison, just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968 during the Vietnam War's deadliest year for U.S. forces.