A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed during an argument in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) says it received a 911 call about the armed assault at 11 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived onsite, they found the injured 16-year-old near the intersection of Gilford and Messier streets.

He was transported to hospital while conscious and his life is not considered to be in danger.

"A conflict degenerated between the victim and the suspect and that's when the victim was injured," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The canine unit has been asked on the site to investigate the area and find out the exact location of where the stabbing took place."

The force adds the victim is known to police.

No arrests have been made and investigators say they plan to speak to the boy as soon as they are able.