MONTREAL -- A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition, and his 17-year-old female passenger is also in the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car crossing the street on an electric mobility scooter in Quebec.

Surete du Quebec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said the young man was crossing the street with his female passenger when he was struck by a car on Pont-Nord Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Alma, Quebec, about two-and-a-half hours north of Quebec City.

Bibeau said the teenager required the scooter due to a health condition.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the girl was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was a man in his mid-50s, and he did not sustain serious injuries.

An SQ investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash.

-- with reporting from The Canadian Press