

The Canadian Press





A teenager is dead after being hit by a school bus in Ste-Agathe-des-Monts on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Legare St. at 4:30 p.m.

A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said the teenager was crossing the street when they were hit by the bus making a left turn.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing and the SQ said witnesses are being interviewed.