The Sureté du Quebec is investigating the death of a teenager whose body was found in a field in Yamachiche, west of Trois Rivieres.

Friends have identified the deceased as 19-year-old Ophelie Martin-Cyr of Trois Rivieres.

Martin-Cyr had been reported missing earlier in the day, before a passerby reported finding a body on the side of a road next to a field on Wednesday morning.

Friends said Martin-Cyr was studying to become a paralegal at Ellis College.

Police confirmed that the body bore marks of violence and are waiting for a coroner's report to confirm the cause of death.