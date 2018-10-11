

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec is investigating the death of a teenager whose body was found in a field in Yamachiche, west of Trois-Rivieres.

Friends have identified the deceased as 19-year-old Ophelie Martin-Cyr of Trois-Rivieres.

Martin-Cyr had been reported missing earlier in the day, before a passerby reported finding a body on the side of a road next to a field on Wednesday morning.

Friends said Martin-Cyr was studying to become a paralegal at Ellis College.

Police confirmed that the body bore marks of violence and are waiting for a coroner's report to confirm the cause of death.



No arrests have been made so far in connection with her death, but law enforcement officials say they are actively working through various theories.