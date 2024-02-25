Teenager dies in fatal snowmobile crash in James Bay

A young man lost his life while snowmobiling late on Saturday evening in the James Bay region of Northern Quebec.

Two passengers were riding on the snowmobile when it crashed near Route des Conquérants.

Police were notified at around 11:30 p.m.

"Unfortunately, a 19-year-old man lost his life", confirmed Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Hélène St-Pierre.

Another individual, whose age was not specified, was injured, but his life is not in danger.

The SQ is currently conducting an investigation.

Among other things, it will have to determine who was behind the wheel of the snowmobile.

"A police officer specializing in collision investigations is on the scene and is working with an investigator to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the event," said St-Pierre.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.