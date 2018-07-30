

CTV Montreal





A teenaged cyclist was badly hurt in a collision with a car on Monday.

Witnesses said that around 12:30 p.m. the cyclist heading south on 16th Ave. may have failed to stop at a stop sign at St. Joseph Blvd.

A driver heading east was unable to avoid the cyclist, who is apparently a 16-year-old girl, and ran into her.

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment of severe head injuries, while the driver, a 59-year-old woman, was treated in hospital for shock.

Police blocked St. Joseph between 17th Ave. and St. Michel Blvd. while they conducted their investigation.