Teenaged cyclist being treated for severe head injuries after she was hit by driver
The 16-year-old girl was struck after she may have run a stop sign, according to witnesses.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 2:46PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 30, 2018 4:18PM EDT
A teenaged cyclist was badly hurt in a collision with a car on Monday.
Witnesses said that around 12:30 p.m. the cyclist heading south on 16th Ave. may have failed to stop at a stop sign at St. Joseph Blvd.
A driver heading east was unable to avoid the cyclist, who is apparently a 16-year-old girl, and ran into her.
The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment of severe head injuries, while the driver, a 59-year-old woman, was treated in hospital for shock.
Police blocked St. Joseph between 17th Ave. and St. Michel Blvd. while they conducted their investigation.