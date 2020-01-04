MONTREAL -- An 18-year-old driver is expected to face a charge of dangerous driving after allegedly hitting a pedestrian in Montreal late yesterday afternoon.

According to the Montreal Police (SPVM), a call was made to 911 around 4:45 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit by an SUV at the corner of Léger Blvd. and Lamoureux Ave. in Montreal North.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils reported that the SUV driver was street racing with another vehicle on Léger, and at the Ste-Gertrude Blvd. intersection the vehicle hit a snowbank twice before finishing the race at the intersection of Lamoureux.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk and was hit.

When the police arrived, the 50-year-old man was lying on the ground. He was hospitalized, but his injuries are not life-threatening.