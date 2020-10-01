MONTREAL -- Leylah Annie Fernandez is heading to the third round, while fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov has been eliminated at the French Open.

Fernandez, an 18-year-old from Laval, Que., beat world No. 47 Polona Hercog of Slovenia 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in a second-round women's match on Thursday at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Shapovalov, the No. 9 seed in the men's draw from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 to Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in a five-hour match in the second round. Shapovalov was the last Canadian remaining in the men's draw.

Fernandez will join another Quebecer in the next round on the women's side.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., advanced to the third round of the women's draw on Wednesday. She'll face world No. 54 Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Fernandez is making her main-draw debut at the tournament after winning the girls' division at the French Open last year. She'll face No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, a two-time Wimbledon champion, in the third round.

Shapovalov missed two chances to serve out the match before falling to Carballes Baena, ranked 101st in the world. Carballes Baena will face No. 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the third round.

Shapovalov fell short of reaching the third round at the French Open for the first time in his career. He reached the second round in 2018 and lost in the first round last year.

The Canadian was coming off a run to the semifinals on clay at the Italian Open. He made the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open last month.

Shapovalov and partner Rohan Bopanna of India were scheduled to play Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil and American Jack Sock in a first-round doubles match later Thursday.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.