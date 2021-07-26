LA GUADELOUPE -- A 16-year-old has died after a road accident in La Guadeloupe, in Quebec's Beauce region.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident happened at 3 a.m. Monday on Route 269.

Sergeant Marythé Bolduc, a spokesperson for the SQ, explains a truck was travelling eastbound on Route 269 when it made a left turn towards 26th Avenue.

At the same time, the teenager, who was on his motorcycle, was heading westbound on Highway 269 when the truck suddenly blocked his path.

The truck driver was unable to see the motorcyclist, who was driving on an off-road model with limited visibility, due to poor lighting in the area.

The SQ says first responders attempted to resuscitate the teen, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2021.