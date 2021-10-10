MONTREAL -- A teenage girl has died following an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Monteregie Sunday evening.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say emergency services were called around 6 p.m. to Saint-Roch Road in Sorel-Tracy.

“According to initial information, the driver lost control of the all-terrain vehicle in a turn” in a wooded area on the Saint-Jean coast, in Saint-Roch-de-Richelieu, said SQ Sergeant Catherine Bernard.

Police have not released the exact age of the teenager, who was a passenger on the ATV.

She was seriously injured and brought to hospital following the accident, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver did not suffer major injuries.

An investigation into the crash is underway, but police say criminal charges are unlikely.

SEPERATE ATV CRASH KILLS 70-YEAR-OLD

Another accident involving an ATV resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man in Quebec's Eastern Townships Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on private property near Grand Chemin de l'Est in Notre-Dame-des-Bois, about a half-hour from the U.S. border.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said that "the driver lost control of the vehicle in an 'S' curve."

"The loss of control could have been caused by the driver's discomfort or a malfunction of the ATV," she said.

The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital, where the driver later died. The passenger is in stable condition.