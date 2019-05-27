

CTV Montreal





A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a car last week in the Charlevoix region of Quebec has died of his injuries.

Two suspects in the hit-and-run death are scheduled to appear in court Monday in La Malbaie.

The collision took place last Thursday on the largest street in the town of Saint Urbain: Saint Edouard St., also known as Route 381.

Police arrested a 40-year-old woman after tracking down her vehicle, and also arrested a 43-year-old man. The Crown charged Lison Asselin with hit-and-run causing death and she is being held until June 3, when she will have a bail hearing.

Guillaume Dufour is charged with aiding and abetting a criminal act and was released from custody. His next court date is July 4.

With a file from The Canadian Press