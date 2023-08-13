Teenage boy, 16, in critical condition after crash on Montreal's Ile-Bizard

A 16-year-old teenager is fighting for his life after crashing during the night on Île-Bizard in Montréal.

He was in a vehicle that went off the road at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday on Bord-du-Lac Road, near Boismenu Road.

"According to preliminary information, the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, hit a low wall and ended up on its side," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Mariane Allaire Morin.

The other two occupants of the vehicle, aged 18, were also taken to hospital, but there is no fear for their lives.

It was not immediately clear who was at the wheel of the vehicle.

"The vehicle was heavily damaged as a result of the impact. The scene has been protected to allow investigators from the Collision Investigation Section to come and analyze it and try to understand the circumstances surrounding this event," said Allaire Morin.

The SPVM investigation is continuing.