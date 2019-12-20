Teen stabbed outside Fairview mall
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 4:01PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 4:06PM EST
Montreal police file photo (CTV Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)
MONTREAL -- A teen was stabbed outside Fairview Mall on Friday afternoon after an attempted robbery, according to police.
A group of suspects tried to steal the teen's headphones and stabbed him in the abdomen around 2:40 p.m., a Montreal police spokesperson said.
The incident occurred outside Fairview Mall in Pointe-Claire.
First responders rushed the teen to a hospital, where he is in stable condition. Urgences-Sante said the victim was 15 years old.
Montreal police were looking for three suspects and said they would speak to the victim in the coming hours.
This is a developing story that will be updated.