MONTREAL -- A teen was stabbed outside Fairview Mall on Friday afternoon after an attempted robbery, according to police.

A group of suspects tried to steal the teen's headphones and stabbed him in the abdomen around 2:40 p.m., a Montreal police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred outside Fairview Mall in Pointe-Claire.

First responders rushed the teen to a hospital, where he is in stable condition. Urgences-Sante said the victim was 15 years old.

Montreal police were looking for three suspects and said they would speak to the victim in the coming hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated.