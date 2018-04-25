Teen sexual assault suspects due in court
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 12:01PM EDT
Three suspects in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl are due in court Wednesday to ask for bail.
Two boys and a girl, aged 13 to 16, are accused of sexually assaulting the girl during a house party in Montreal North on March 24. That assault was filmed and distributed on social media for a week before it was shared with the brother of the victim, who recognized his sister and notified police.
The girl told police she never approached authorities because she was afraid of reprisals.
Two boys and a girl were charged Monday with sexual assault, confinement, and the creation, possession, and distribution of child pornography.
Two other teenaged boys were arrested last week and released with a promise to appear at a later date.
Latest Montreal News
- Teen sexual assault suspects due in court
- Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards
- Town of Beauharnois hopeful dismantling of rusting cargo ship will go smoothly after fire
- Midweek rain could cause weekend flooding in Quebec
- Quebec judge authorizes lawsuit against the federal government over Phoenix