Three suspects in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl are due in court Wednesday to ask for bail.

Two boys and a girl, aged 13 to 16, are accused of sexually assaulting the girl during a house party in Montreal North on March 24. That assault was filmed and distributed on social media for a week before it was shared with the brother of the victim, who recognized his sister and notified police.

The girl told police she never approached authorities because she was afraid of reprisals.

Two boys and a girl were charged Monday with sexual assault, confinement, and the creation, possession, and distribution of child pornography.

Two other teenaged boys were arrested last week and released with a promise to appear at a later date.