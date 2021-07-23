MONTREAL -- A teenage moped driver is in hospital after an accident in Saint-Georges, Beauce.

The accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Dionne Boulevard.

"The scooter collided with a vehicle as it came around a curve and got stuck underneath," said Béatrice Dorsainville, spokeswoman for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Bystanders helped the victim out from under the vehicle.

The teen was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2021.