Teen seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Montreal

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Anjou borough Wednesday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 8 p.m. about the incident.

Police explain that the driver of an SUV, a 38-year-old man, was heading northbound on Louis H. La Fontaine Boulevard when he collided with the teen, who was crossing the street at Métropolitain Boulevard.

The unconscious teen was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.