Teen rushed to hospital after being found at bottom of pool
Montreal police at the Pere Marquette Centre, where a 14-year-old was found unconscious at the bottom of a pool on Thursday Feb. 15, 2018
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 12:46PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 1:35PM EST
A 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital Thursday after being found at the bottom of a pool.
The teenager was apparently taking swimming lessons at the Pere Marquette Centre when he was discovered to have not surfaced for several minutes.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
