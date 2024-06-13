MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Teen on Montreal's South Shore charged with sexual assault and extortion involving minors

    Leonardo Frederico Sejuro Navarro, 18, is facing multiple sexual assault charges involving minors and police believe there may be other victims. (Surete du Qubec) Leonardo Frederico Sejuro Navarro, 18, is facing multiple sexual assault charges involving minors and police believe there may be other victims. (Surete du Qubec)
    

    An 18-year-old man from St-Amable, Que. is accused of sexually assaulting minors and other charges, and investigators feel he may have other victims.

    Leonardo Frederico Sejuro Navarro contacted victims in St-Amable, Boucherville, Montreal and Terrebonne on social media using pseudonyms such as "leo sjuro", "leonardo sejuro", "leonsn000" and "snleo450" between June 2023 and April 2024, according to police. 

    He appeared in the Sorel-Tracy courthouse on Thursday on sexual assault, sexual contact and extortion charges.

    The Sûreté du Québec said in a news release that investigators believe he may have other victims on Montreal's South Shore and possibly across Quebec. 

    The multi-force unit investigating the crime was comprised of the SQ and police from Longueuil, Richelieu, and Saint-Laurent.

