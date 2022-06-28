Teen motorcyclist caught going double the speed limit -- in a 100 km/h zone
Teen motorcyclist caught going double the speed limit -- in a 100 km/h zone
A 19-year-old Montreal motorcyclist is facing heavy penalties after he was caught speeding at more than 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Laval early Tuesday morning.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers say he was clocked speeding at 12:15 a.m. on Highway 13 North in Laval.
When patrollers attempted to intercept him, he sped up in order to escape.
"He was quickly located at a gas station on Highway 440 in Laval, where he was arrested by police," the force notes.
The teen was slapped with a $1,846 fine and 18 demerit points; his driver's licence was suspended on the spot for seven days his motorcycle was seized for 30 days.
Police say he could also face criminal charges of dangerous driving and fleeing.
"In addition, the motorcyclist could be issued tickets for running a red light, not having the appropriate class of licence valid for driving a motorcycle in Quebec, not having insurance on the motorcycle and having an expired temporary registration," the SQ states.
The force stresses that speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
G7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically
Leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies struck a united stance to support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' as Russia's invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Germany: former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actress, dead at 61
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
More than half of Canadians oppose Oath of Allegiance to the Queen
Most people in Canada do not think people should have to swear an Oath of Allegiance to the Queen, according to a poll ahead of Canada Day.
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP to name interim leader, set leadership contest rules
Ontario's NDP is set to name an interim leader later today to replace Andrea Horwath and the party is expected to select a longtime Toronto caucus member.
-
Multiple people injured after early morning shooting in Scarborough
Multiple people have been injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Atlantic
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however, health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
WestJet passengers question baggage issue that left them stranded at Halifax Stanfield
After a week in Florida with her folks, Jillian and Justin Bean should be fairly well-rested, but that's not quite the case thanks to an unusual experience at the Halifax International Airport when they touched down Sunday night.
London
-
Higher prices and parts shortage for new buses impact London Transit service improvements
Emerging economic pressures are tightening their squeeze on London Transit.
-
Seasonal temperatures dominate the next couple days in London region
A cool start to the day in the London area on Tuesday with more seasonal temperatures expected to continue throughout the day.
-
SIU clears LPS officer in shooting death of London man last October
The Special Investigations Unit has found that a London police officer did not commit a criminal offence in the shooting death of tennis coach Justin Bourassa last October.
Northern Ontario
-
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio in the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
WestJet passengers question baggage issue that left them stranded at Halifax Stanfield
After a week in Florida with her folks, Jillian and Justin Bean should be fairly well-rested, but that's not quite the case thanks to an unusual experience at the Halifax International Airport when they touched down Sunday night.
Calgary
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Expected population bump has city consider new housing developments
Despite goals of hitting climate targets and building up instead of out, the city is considering approving five new communities as it expects another 88,000 people to move here by 2026.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Kitchener
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Fire in Cambridge prompts road closure
A section of Boxwood Drive in Cambridge was closed Monday evening as crews responded to a fire at a food processing plant.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
'There's nowhere for me to go': Lytton evacuees still displaced almost 1 year after wildfire
Many survivors of the catastrophic Lytton, B.C., wildfire have spent the last year moving from one temporary home to the next.
-
Struggling B.C. flood victims claim Red Cross has cut financial supports
People who lost everything when catastrophic flooding hit B.C. last year say financial support from the Red Cross fell far short and was cut off far too early.
-
'You think I could do that to a bear?' B.C. brothers awed by pet cat after caught-on-camera face-off
The Sturrock brothers describe their cat Tigger – a two-year-old Bengal – as a "ferocious beast" who stares down and scares off even the largest neighbourhood dogs. But last week, the fearless feline took things to a whole new level.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
'Just what you dream of': Garth Brooks reflects on 2 sold-out shows in Edmonton
As many Edmontonians were still recuperating from Garth Brooks fever Monday after his two- sold-out shows, the musician himself said he too was still recovering.
Windsor
-
Crash causes road closure near Leamington
OPP have a section of road closed off near Leamington.
-
Windsor police say no incidents to report from fireworks night
Windsor police are reporting a successful fireworks night with no major incidents.
-
Windsor fire crews battle second blaze near Devonshire Heights
For the second time in the same day, Windsor fire responded to a blaze near the Devonshire Heights area.
Regina
-
Here's what Carla Beck says she will do as leader of the Sask. NDP
New Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck is looking to the people of the province to help form some of the party's next policies, as it enters a new chapter facing a significant Saskatchewan Party majority.
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitation
A seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to an online fundraiser.
-
'I don’t know what’s going to happen now': Families worried about closures of Regina care homes
A number of Regina seniors could be forced to move because of changes at their supportive living facility.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three dead, police watchdog called in after Alta Vista stabbing
Three people are dead and Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after a stabbing in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood Monday night.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
Saskatoon
-
'Drugs, alcohol and paranoia': Sask. man's kidnapping, murder 'wasn't the plan,' court hears
Two men convicted in the death of Allan Garrioch apologized at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.
-
Why golfers have been teeing up at Saskatoon's Holiday Park for 60 years
Holiday Park Golf Course turned 60 years old on Monday morning, and just like the day it first opened when Mayor Sid Buckwold took the first swing, Mayor Charlie Clark was on hand to tee off with a couple of shots.
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.