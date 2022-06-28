Teen motorcyclist caught going double the speed limit -- in a 100 km/h zone

A 19-year-old Montreal motorcyclist is facing heavy penalties after he was caught speeding at more than 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Laval early Tuesday morning.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers say he was clocked speeding at 12:15 a.m. on Highway 13 North in Laval.

When patrollers attempted to intercept him, he sped up in order to escape.

"He was quickly located at a gas station on Highway 440 in Laval, where he was arrested by police," the force notes.

The teen was slapped with a $1,846 fine and 18 demerit points; his driver's licence was suspended on the spot for seven days his motorcycle was seized for 30 days.

Police say he could also face criminal charges of dangerous driving and fleeing.

"In addition, the motorcyclist could be issued tickets for running a red light, not having the appropriate class of licence valid for driving a motorcycle in Quebec, not having insurance on the motorcycle and having an expired temporary registration," the SQ states.

The force stresses that speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.